Cardiac arrest a year ago, now shooting for language degree

Like many of his peers, Xu Zhetai heaved a sigh of relief when he received his A-level results yesterday. But, for this former Jurong Pioneer Junior College student, the journey to the examinations was no ordinary one.

Just a year ago, Xu had to relearn how to walk and speak after suffering a cardiac arrest during basketball training in school.

The then 17-year-old and his teammates had arrived at practice eager to try out the newly refurbished court. As his teammates did their drills, Xu was on the court doing his own exercises.

He does not remember what happened after, but the session took a horrid twist as he collapsed.

The teacher-in-charge and coach rushed to his aid and found that he was unresponsive and not breathing. The pair, along with teammate Joshua Lim, took turns to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and administer automated external defibrillator shocks until an ambulance came.

Lim, 18, said: "I immediately (tried to recall) how to make sure that he comes back to life. I didn't really feel scared at that point in time, but it sank in after that."

Doctors were able to revive Xu, but he was placed in an induced coma for a week as his condition was unstable. When Xu awoke from his coma, he was told that he had a congenital heart defect.

"I thought about how I was going to go out of shape in terms of my studies and that I wouldn't get to exercise," said Xu. "It was a lot to take in and I was devastated, but I was relieved that I was alive."

But his ordeal was far from over as he underwent two operations: open heart surgery and a second to fit an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

He spent a few weeks in hospital and three months recovering at home. It was tough as he needed help for simple actions like sitting up in bed and showering, owing to the chest scar from the operations.

He said: "Moving around was inconvenient - it was devastating and depressing to constantly have to rely on others."

Friends like Lim visited and kept him updated on what was happening in school. When he returned in mid-May, they helped him get through the challenges he faced.