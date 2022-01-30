Can specialised degrees become out of date?

Q: I want to take up a specialised degree in cyber security or software engineering, but am worried of overspecialisation. What happens when what I learn in the course becomes outdated?

A: I understand your concern about "overspecialising" in a field. After all, people are experiencing rapid change and disruptions. And the pace is only going to get faster, thanks to advances in fields such as computing, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Several reports on job trends have warned that in many industries, the most in-demand occupations or specialities currently did not exist 10 or even five years ago, and they say the pace of change is set to accelerate even more.

People cannot think of degrees as lifelong stamps of professional competency. Such thinking creates a false sense of security, perpetuating the illusion that work - and the knowledge and skills required - is static.

Fortunately, universities around the world, including Singapore's institutions, have moved away from such thinking and changed their curricula and the way they prepare their students to ensure that they are able to adapt to changes.

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) offers many specialised degrees, including the ones you are interested in - cyber security and software engineering.

These degrees are popular, partly because of the good job prospects they offer. With cyber-security risks becoming more sophisticated, there is an acute shortage of cyber-security specialists who can be engaged to help fend off such threats.

Similarly, software engineers are increasingly sought after as every aspect of people's lives is touched by technology - at home, in schools and in the workplace.

SIT graduates in information security in 2020 earned a median monthly salary of $4,300, up from $4,100 the year before, while ICT (software engineering) graduates earned a median salary of $4,000.

Their employers were a good mix of local small and medium-sized enterprises, government agencies and multinational companies such as GovTech Singapore, Accenture, Temus and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.

So how does SIT do it? University officials say their graduates are able to hit the ground running partly because of the institution's emphasis on hands-on, real-world learning.

First, the university maintains close contact with industry leaders in each degree course's relevant sector and involves them in shaping the curricula. This enables the faculty to uncover emerging industry trends and gaps in skills quickly and tweak the courses.

In computing, for example, there are courses that are co-designed and co-delivered by SIT faculty and industry partners from firms such as Group-IB and Dell Technologies.

Cyber-security students benefited from guest lectures provided by industry partners and had lessons where they role-played hackers attacking SIT's network or the tech team defending the system.