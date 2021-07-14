Call for more to be done to narrow gender gap in cyber security sector

More needs to be done to narrow the gender gap in industries where men outnumber women, said panellists at the AiSP Ladies in Cyber Dialogue Session yesterday.

The panel discussion featured Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development; Dr Tan Mei Hui, vice-president of the Singapore Computer Society Cybersecurity Chapter; and Ms Sherin Y. Lee, AiSP vice-president and founder of AiSP's Ladies in Cyber Charter.

In the opening speech, Ms Lee said the cyber industry continues to play an integral role in the expanding digital world, and that it is facing a massive talent shortage.

She said: "It's our belief that greater female representation can and will widen the pool of talent that we can tap to address this manpower crunch."

During the discussion, Ms Lee said that to bridge the gender gap and attract more women to the cyber-security industry, AiSP Ladies in Cyber volunteers have run programmes such as secondary school career talks and learning journeys for institutes of higher learning to create awareness.

Closer collaboration between industry associations such as AiSP and cyber-security companies will play a vital role in mentoring and supporting female students interested in cyber security, she added.

"It can provide students with practical, 'outside-the-classroom' insights that would prepare and help them succeed in the real cyber-security workplace," she said.

Dr Tan said: "What we hope to achieve is to help those who are interested in this field to make an informed choice... and for those who are not so keen on this field, at least they know what is going on and what cyber security is about."

Ms Sun noted the need to promote Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education opportunities to girls and break down gender stereotypes.

She said: "In our education system, we try to ensure that when teachers talk to students at a very, very young age, they shouldn't be saying things like boys can only do this and girls should only do that, or to have certain notions about family, for instance which suggest that caregiving... is a woman's job only, because all of these can be limitations on women and girls."

Ms Sun encouraged women who are interested in a career in a male-dominated industry not to be daunted and maintain a positive mindset.

"Never have a diminished view of yourself just because you are entering a male-dominated industry. Have confidence in your capabilities. Always be keen to learn and ask for advice," she said.