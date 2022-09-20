Firms that help employees grow can better retain talent, says panellist at SIM forum

SINGAPORE - Companies that excel at helping workers change roles internally are able to retain them for more than five years, compared with an average of under three years for firms that struggle with doing so, according to a 2022 report on workplace learning by LinkedIn.

An analysis from March 2022 also found that 40 per cent of companies looking to hire are considering skills over traditional credentials like degrees when evaluating candidates.

This was up from 20 per cent from the year before.

Sharing these findings on Tuesday at a panel session on the future of work, Ms Feon Ang, LinkedIn's managing director in Asia-Pacific, said the platform's research shows that companies which are transforming workplaces into places of growth are able to retain talent for much longer than those that do not.

LinkedIn itself is trying out this strategy, said Ms Ang, adding: "We want to provide internal mobility opportunities for our people, so that they can create different jobs that fit into their aspirations."

The panel session on the future of learning, held at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), was part of a discussion on how employers can retain talent.

In his keynote speech, Sir James Dyson, chairman and founder of home appliance giant Dyson, said workplaces should be renamed "learning places".