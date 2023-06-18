Building resilience in children: 10 ways for parents to support children

SINGAPORE – As part of the Youth Epidemiology and Resilience project, psychologists Kelly Lee and Danielle Seah wrote a booklet for parents on different aspects of resilience.
Raising A Resilient Child can be accessed online for free.
SINGAPORE – As part of the Youth Epidemiology and Resilience project, psychologists Kelly Lee and Danielle Seah wrote a booklet for parents on different aspects of resilience.
Raising A Resilient Child can be accessed online for free.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.