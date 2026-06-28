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Learning and applying different exam strategies can be honed only by doing a full paper.

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SINGAPORE – When Connor Lim, 12, went to Bangkok for a short break in June , past-year exam papers were in the family luggage.

He would do parts of the paper every day as his father, emcee Cyril Lim, 58, strongly believes in the value of such practice.

“Taking exams is like a muscle,” says Lim, who started buying such papers for Connor when he was in Primary 4. “The more you train, the more you can focus and the stronger you get.”

He prefers past-year papers to assessment books as Connor can tackle a range of questions in one sitting. He says doing these has built up Connor’s confidence over the years to do full papers.

Using past-year exam papers is a long-established practice.

Jolene Ang, a former teacher who started tuition centre BlueTree Education in 2015, says teachers started giving these to pupils for practice as exam questions would be similar every year, and parents soon caught on.

These are available from bookstores like Popular, which stocks compilations of past-year PSLE papers.

Parents who want papers from other schools can get them from websites like chiongpapers.com, sometimes at online marketplaces such as Carousell, or from purpose-built kiosks.

For instance, a kiosk just outside Marine Parade MRT station called Play Learn sells exam papers from Primary 3 to Primary 6. These are bundled by topic. A stack of Primary 6 English papers from 15 schools sells for $20. Those who buy a bundle of all four subjects – English, maths, science and Chinese – pay $65. The retailer also offers delivery as each subject stack is 3cm- to 4cm- thick.

Based on observations at BlueTree, Ang says such papers have become even more in demand following the removal of the mid-year examinations in 2023, as parents fear that their children are not getting enough practice in school.

As different schools have different approaches, she says some may give pupils a full paper to practise on only at a late stage, for example, in July of their Primary 6 year.

“This is a very sore and sensitive area for parents, who may feel schools are not preparing the kids enough,” says Ang.

The case for past-year papers

One of the main reasons for using such papers is to build exam focus and stamina.

Ang says: “People underestimate what is required for 12-year-olds to sit and focus on papers of such long durations .”

The maths PSLE paper, for instance, is a total of 2½ hours, split into two parts. She has seen pupils give up after 30 minutes, keep wanting to go to the restroom or take a break.

“They need to develop exam stamina, it’s akin to preparing for a marathon,” she says, adding that the stamina to write continuously also needs to be built up.

For Moses Soh, deputy chief executive and head of academic innovation at education centre Mind Stretcher , the more important benefit of past-year papers is exposure to topics being tested in multiple ways, as school curriculum teams have different ideas of how the same topic could be applied in various scenarios.

While parents may gravitate towards papers from so-called top schools, he says these do not necessarily have more challenging papers.

Soh, a President’s Scholar who enjoyed doing past-year papers as a student, says: “ Doing a variety of papers helped me to sharpen my understanding of topics and the kinds of questions I might get.”

It also takes practice to tackle questions of differing topics in one paper.

Then there is the need to learn and apply different exam strategies, which can be honed only by doing a full paper.

For instance, Soh shares that, instead of diving into the first question, students at Mind Stretcher are taught to read through the entire paper and set aside an approximate time for each page based on the number of marks.

They should be prepared to skip the page if the time limit has been exceeded or if a difficult question is met, and return only if there is excess time.

“You have to first give yourself a fair shot to complete the paper,” he says.

How best to use these papers?

On when to start, Ang suggests that pupils should have tried full past-year papers by the end of Primary 5.

She says: “Ideally, children should start building up their ‘focus’ muscle from Primary 3, such that they can complete perhaps 10 questions in 45 minutes by the end of the year, with progressive practice of longer sessions.”

Doing these papers should be interspersed with topical revision and corrections – on questions the pupil got wrong or was unsure about.

As such, if a child’s score is high, these papers can be given more often. But Mark Png, founder of online revision tool PSLE Ninja, says: “ If a student is still scoring poorly, simply doing another full paper is unlikely to help much, unless the underlying weaknesses are first identified and corrected.”

He personally found it useful to simulate exam conditions for his children. He would set a time for the “exam” and his children would be expected to take along everything they needed.

“It helps students become over-prepared through routine and muscle memory by taking along enough pens, pencils, rulers, erasers; managing time calmly; and becoming familiar with exam flow and pressure,” says the father of two children aged 13 and 14.

The quality of the answer key, which is provided at the back of most papers, is important as that is where true learning takes place.

“The answer keys from some schools are better than others,” says Soh, adding that it pays for parents to pay attention to this.

Finally, not every practice needs to be timed.

Soh says doing the papers without a timer is a meaningful way for the pupil to build more confidence with test formats, question types and how they want to approach the exam.

He adds: “This is the mastery phase, where students can do several papers, untimed, to get a sense of where they are without deadline stress. Once they are aware where their gaps are and address these , then they can do timed practice under pressure.”

For all their benefits, past-year papers come with some caveats parents should keep in mind.

Syllabus changes mean topics for some older questions – like cell biology for the science paper – are no longer taught.

And if children encounter a paper they score badly in, it may affect their confidence.

To this, Lim simply tells Connor: “Better make the mistake now than later – just learn from it.”

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