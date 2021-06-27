Book Nook: The Reading Tree author on growing a love of reading

SINGAPORE - Veteran educator Khoo Kim Choo, 74, recently launched her fourth children's book The Reading Tree.
It was inspired by a project of the same name at the Preschool for Multiple Intelligences, which she founded in 2006.
SINGAPORE - Veteran educator Khoo Kim Choo, 74, recently launched her fourth children's book The Reading Tree.
It was inspired by a project of the same name at the Preschool for Multiple Intelligences, which she founded in 2006.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.