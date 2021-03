SINGAPORE - Nur Alyssa Mohd Azli is a happy 11-year-old who enjoys dancing to songs by K-pop groups from Blackpink to BTS. The loving girl is generous with uplifting words too.

Her mum Ilyana Ali recalls with a laugh: "I had just bathed and dressed up in the morning. Alyssa looked at me and said 'Mummy, you look pretty today.'