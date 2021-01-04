Book Nook: Books for tots to start the new school year

SINGAPORE - It is the new school year and many toddlers and pre-schoolers may feel nervous about meeting new teachers and friends, and being away from home for hours.

Fret not - help your little one calm down by reading stories about what he or she is going through.

Books are not just great for introducing new vocabulary to kids, but can also ease their fears and anxieties, says Ms Lynn Chua, deputy director of children and teen services at the National Library Board.

That was how Ms Chua, 45, helped her only child, now 14, when he started pre-school and had separation anxiety.

She remembers reading stories with similar themes and having conversations around them.

"These can help your children come to terms (with the new happenings) and also allow you to understand how they are feeling," says Ms Chua.

When reading with your young child at home, she recommends finding a place away from distractions such as the TV or where family members would be walking past often.

Some studies suggest that kids benefit from reading at least 20 minutes a day.

"But if your child cannot sit still for 20 minutes, don't force it. That can always be made up of short five minutes throughout the day," says Ms Chua.

"As long as the interaction is positive, that is the most important."

What to read with your child

Ms Lynn Chua recommends these books for toddlers and pre-schoolers who are starting school. They are available at public libraries and in bookstores.

Spot Goes To School

"This is the book that I used to help my son overcome his anxiety of going to school when he was young. He would always cry.

"It gives kids an idea of the activities that go on in pre-school. But the most important page, for me, was the last one, where all the parent-animals return to pick their children home.

"Many kids fear that once they are dropped off at school, Daddy and Mummy are not coming back. So I'd point out to my son: You see, Spot's mummy is back for him. His friends' mummies and daddies are back for them."

Maisy Goes to Nursery

"This is another good book to share with the little ones about what they can expect when they are at a childcare centre.

"It shows Maisy and her friends painting, listening to stories, even going to the toilet, washing hands and taking naps. When they wake up, they have outdoor play and other activities until it is time to go home.

"Maisy has a good time at the nursery - and so would your child."

• This is part of a series where experts give tips on how to get kids to love reading.