Bond-free Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship for study at local unis open for application till April 30

SINGAPORE - Promising students from lower-income households can now apply for a bond-free scholarship to pursue full-time degree programmes in the languages, linguistics and the humanities at local universities.

The Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship opened for application on Feb 27 and will close on April 30.

SPH Foundation, which funds the award, introduced an extra financial eligibility criterion in 2026 to ensure more targeted support for students from these households who require greater financial assistance.

Interested applicants must be Singapore citizens whose monthly household per capita income does not exceed $1,250, in addition to the existing criterion of a monthly household income that is not more than $5,000.

The scholarship was established in 2006 in honour of the late Lim Kim San and has benefited close to 200 students over the past two decades.

Mr Lim was Singapore’s former minister for national development who played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s public housing landscape. He also served as executive chairman of Singapore Press Holdings between 1988 and 2002.

The scholarship covers full course fees, including tuition and examination fees. It also includes a living allowance of $2,500 and a book allowance of $500 per year.

The scholarship is applicable for the minimum time it takes recipients to complete their first degree, including an honours degree if applicable, but it should not exceed four years. This is subject to satisfactory academic progress and conduct.

Recipients of the scholarship can also take up available internship opportunities at SPH Media, which houses various publications, including The Straits Times.

Scholars are also encouraged to give back through volunteerism and community work during their university years to foster a sustained cycle of positive social impact.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants should demonstrate good academic results in their annual examinations at local universities, in the GCE O- and A-level exams, or at a polytechnic.

Applicants should also have consistently good co-curricular activity records and not hold any other scholarships, bursaries, or awards without prior approval from SPH Foundation.