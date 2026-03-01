Better together: Celebrating festive periods as a family

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Simple hacks can make festive seasons, with their potential pitfalls and stress points, as enjoyable as they are supposed to be.

SINGAPORE – Was your Chinese New Year chaotic? Did a child’s nappy leak? Were the kids scolded on the first day of Chinese New Year? (That always happens.) Was there an argument about the Right Way To Do Something? Or was it a case of one person slouching off to sulk and brood – and I’m not referring to just the kids.

If any of the above scenarios is familiar to you, congratulations, your life is perfectly normal.