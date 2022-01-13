Better job prospects and pay for fresh polytechnic graduates last year

SINGAPORE - Fresh polytechnic graduates had better job prospects and salaries last year, amid a gradual recovery of Singapore's economy.

The latest graduate employment survey conducted by the five polytechnics in Singapore showed that 92.2 per cent of their graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduation last year.

This is up from 87.4 per cent in 2020, when the Republic had its worst recession brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The median gross monthly salary among graduates in full-time permanent jobs grew from $2,400 in 2020 to $2,500 last year, according to the poll results released on Thursday (Jan 13).

Similar to previous years, graduates from health sciences, and information and digital technologies, commanded higher pay than their peers from other courses.

A total of 9,025 out of 11,928 fresh graduates last year responded to the survey. Also surveyed were 5,191 out of 8,875 graduates from 2018, who completed their full-time national service between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

In a statement, Temasek Polytechnic principal Peter Lam said: "The increase in the employment rate of polytechnic graduates, in tandem with the recovery of Singapore's economy, testifies to the industry-relevant training our students receive.

"Despite the many uncertainties faced in the past year, the median salaries for both fresh and post-national service graduates have increased, clearly reflecting employers' confidence in our polytechnic graduates' skills and knowledge."

About 58 per cent of polytechnic graduates in the labour force last year landed full-time jobs, up from 52 per cent in 2020.

Slightly fewer of them - 29.4 per cent - were in part-time or temporary roles, compared with 31.6 per cent in 2020. The part-time figure includes 2.2 per cent who were on the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, which was set up in 2020 to help fresh graduates boost their employability.

The unemployment rate also went down from 12.6 per cent in 2020 to 7.8 per cent last year.

Like in previous years, about half the polytechnic graduates in part-time or temporary employment indicated that they were concurrently pursuing or preparing to begin further studies.

Singapore's economy grew 7.2 per cent last year, the most since 2010, as the country eased some Covid-19 curbs, allowing for more economic activity and a boost in demand for goods and services.

The economy had contracted by 5.4 per cent in 2020.

In Thursday's statement, the polytechnics - Singapore, Temasek, Ngee Ann, Nanyang and Republic - said they have continued to support their graduates throughout the ongoing pandemic, by providing career guidance such as job matching and personalised coaching.