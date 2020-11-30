Best books to raise a bilingual reader with

You may have read Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? with your toddler countless times, but have you tried the Chinese version of this classic picture book?

That would be a fun way for him to learn the mother tongue language without even realising it, says Ms Renee Sim, 31, senior curriculum manager at EtonHouse International Education Group and mother of a 22-month-old boy.

Get more recommended titles for kids up to primary school level as well as tips on how you can raise a bilingual reader in part two of our video interview with Ms Sim on the ST Smart Parenting site.

You can also pick up Malay and Tamil book recommendations for young readers here.