Being future-ready: Why SIT-TUM's new specialised joint degree programme will keep her agile in the chemical industry

When students apply for university, they may submit multiple applications to different tertiary institutions, in the hopes of receiving a positive reply from at least one.

But that was not the case for Ms Agnes Chew. The 22-year-old knew exactly what she wanted from the start.

While many of her peers applied to multiple universities, she only applied to the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). Driven by a keen interest in chemistry and physics since secondary school, her first choice of study was Chemical Engineering, a programme jointly offered by SIT and the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

It is the first joint degree programme in Singapore to include Industry 4.0 topics that focus on how digital transformation revolutionises industry processes. The curriculum ensures that graduates remain relevant to the current and future needs of the chemical industry.

“Before I sent in my application, I made a comparison of different degree programmes,” says Ms Chew. “What stood out for me was the Chemical Engineering joint degree programme offered by SIT and TUM, especially its Data Engineering specialisation. I was keen to learn how data empowers chemical engineering. There were also various modules in the programme that I believed would be very relevant to my understanding of the industry in the future. And of course, I was drawn to the opportunity to study in Germany!”

Data Engineering is one of two specialisations under SIT-TUM, the other being Additive Manufacturing. Students can choose to pursue either one in their third year of the four-year direct honours degree programme.

In a nutshell, data engineering is the process of designing systems for collecting and processing data on a large scale. Ms Chew recognised how industrial automation makes the data engineering part of chemical engineering particularly relevant.

“I think it is unique to have such a specialisation offered under a chemical engineering degree programme, although it may not seem directly relevant at first. With the gradual automation of many industrial processes, this specialisation would make me more well-equipped to adapt to the ever-changing industry,” she says.

Hear from Ms Chew on her life as a SITizen: