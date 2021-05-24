askST: Will taking the poly route limit my son's career and university options?

SINGAPORE - With the Early Admissions Exercise to the polytechnics starting next month, one parent has a question about the polytechnic pathway.

Q: My son is insisting on taking the polytechnic route, although he is strong academically and will likely qualify for a top junior college (JC). He wants to apply for a poly via the early admissions exercise and is hoping to get into an IT software programming course or cyber security programme. I worry that the poly route is a narrow path that will limit his career and further education options.