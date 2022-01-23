askST: Will MOE increase computing degree places and how to choose the right computing degree?

In the first of a five-week AskST series on university education, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie addresses questions on university places - in particular, the sought-after spots for computer degree studies.

Q: How many university places will be offered this year? With IT and computing degrees being so popular now, will the Ministry of Education consider offering more university places in these fields?

A: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has not said exactly how many university places it has planned to offer in the six local universities this year. But rest assured that it will offer enough places to ensure at least a 40 per cent cohort participation rate - which means that four in 10 of the age group going into university will be given places in the university.

Also, as The Straits Times reported last week, MOE said it will consider opening up more places in the six local universities for students whose plans to study overseas have been hit by the pandemic. It will consider doing this even if the cohort participation rate for Singaporeans again goes beyond 40 per cent.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in an interview with ST that the cohort participation rate had gone past 40 per cent in the last two years to accommodate students who could not go overseas. In 2020, the six universities here took in 17,500 students in total, and last year, they increased this further to 17,800 places. The cohort participation rate reached 42 per cent in both years.