For subscribers
AskST: What should I know before giving my child a mobile phone?
Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed
Follow topic:
- From 2026, Singapore secondary schools will ban smartphones and smartwatches during school hours to encourage better focus and healthier digital habits.
- Experts advise parents to assess their child's readiness for a smartphone, set clear expectations, restrictions and consider device contracts.
- Schools communicate expectations for Personal Learning Devices; parents should prioritise genuine connection to address emotional gaps driving device dependence.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Many students get their first mobile phone when they start secondary school. But things will look slightly different in 2026, with schools tightening rules on the use of smartphones
schools tightening rules on the use of smartphones.
From January, secondary school students will not be allowed to use smartphones and smartwatches during school hours, including during recess, co-curricular activities (CCAs) and remedial lessons. Current guidelines disallow use only during lessons.