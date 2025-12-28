AskST: What should I know before giving my child a mobile phone?

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Consider restrictions like time limits and content filters before handing your child a smartphone.

SINGAPORE – Many students get their first mobile phone when they start secondary school. But things will look slightly different in 2026, with schools tightening rules on the use of smartphones .

From January, secondary school students will not be allowed to use smartphones and smartwatches during school hours, including during recess, co-curricular activities (CCAs) and remedial lessons. Current guidelines disallow use only during lessons.