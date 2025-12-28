Straitstimes.com header logo

AskST: What should I know before giving my child a mobile phone?

Consider restrictions like time limits and content filters before handing your child a smartphone.

Jane Ng

Follow topic:
  • From 2026, Singapore secondary schools will ban smartphones and smartwatches during school hours to encourage better focus and healthier digital habits.
  • Experts advise parents to assess their child's readiness for a smartphone, set clear expectations, restrictions and consider device contracts.
  • Schools communicate expectations for Personal Learning Devices; parents should prioritise genuine connection to address emotional gaps driving device dependence.

SINGAPORE – Many students get their first mobile phone when they start secondary school. But things will look slightly different in 2026, with

schools tightening rules on the use of smartphones

.

From January, secondary school students will not be allowed to use smartphones and smartwatches during school hours, including during recess, co-curricular activities (CCAs) and remedial lessons. Current guidelines disallow use only during lessons.

