askST: What are the benefits of taking up a work-study degree?

SINGAPORE - In the third of a five-week askST series on university education, The Straits Times addresses questions on work-study degrees.

Q: I notice that the universities here have started offering work-study degrees, especially the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). What are the benefits of taking up such degrees? Why not just complete the degree and then head out to work to build a career?

A: I feel that a work-study degree is a pathway that students should consider, especially those who prefer applied, hands-on learning.

Students enrolled in the SkillsFuture Work-Study Degrees (WSDeg), as they are officially called, alternate between days or semesters of work and campus studies.

So, students may alternate between spending one to two terms in university and at the workplace; or between working a few days of the week in the partner company and studying for the remaining days of the week.

SIT said acceptance into the WSDeg is an effective career jump-start for students, as they stand to gain at least 10 to 20 months of accumulated relevant work experience during the course of their undergraduate programme.

The degrees are aimed at allowing students to acquire deep, work-relevant skills and to help them better transit to the workplace upon graduation.

This is done by closely integrating classroom learning with structured on-the-job training. Companies and universities co-design and co-deliver the curricula.

The programme is open to A-level or polytechnic diploma holders who apply for a position in the university's partner companies. WSDeg is also an option for working adults.

The company and university are involved in the selection of students for the scheme.

Over the years, I have had the opportunity to study the benefits and outcomes of such programmes around the world as well as interview employers partnering universities on work-study degrees.

Inspired by the German and Swiss tradition of apprenticeships, these degrees are offered by many well-known universities around the world, including Drexel University in Philadelphia and the Canadian University of Waterloo.