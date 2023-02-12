askST: Is SMU’s College of Integrative Studies a good choice?

My daughter wants to apply to the new College of Integrative Studies (CIS) at Singapore Management University (SMU). What are the distinctive features of the programmes offered by the college? Is interdisciplinary learning just a buzzword or does it have value? What are the potential career pathways for CIS graduates?

As a journalist covering the higher education landscape, I am excited about SMU’s new College of Integrative Studies.

Here are the facts about the college and the programmes it will offer.

CIS will welcome this year its first intake of up to 100 students for the academic year starting August 2023. It will be open to all students applying for admission to SMU as undergraduates.

CIS students will be allowed to defer choosing their degree until the end of their first year. This gives them a whole year to explore the range of disciplines available to them at SMU. Having tried the different offerings, students can then make a more intentional and informed decision.

Those interested in deferring the declaration of their degree can indicate so in their application as their first choice. They can also list their second and third choices of degree programmes.

By the end of their first year, they can opt for one of three options: apply to the Individualised major programme offered by the college, opt for a place in their second or third choice, or apply to transfer to a different SMU programme from the two indicated at admission.

CIS is the only institution in Singapore giving students the option to individualise their majors with a selection from across the university’s entire suite of about 1,000 courses.

Yes, you heard that right – 1,000 courses.

I asked Professor Elvin Lim, the CIS dean, what are some unusual combinations students can pick and the type of career CIS prepares them for.

Prof Lim noted that CIS is the first college in Singapore that lets students create their own major from the full suite of courses available at SMU. He said: “This allows individual students, who are more agile than universities generally are, to respond immediately and innovatively to market needs and the emergent jobs of the future.”

He said students can create a major that combines modules across different schools, for example, in artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology to build the next generation of robots; or sustainability and risk analysis to eventually become sustainability risk managers at corporations or in government; or in data science and data protection law to become cyber-security experts.

CIS students can choose to go on the professional or research track.

The professional track will give them close exposure to industry and real-world problems, enabling them to be well-prepared for the job or industry they choose.

The research track has more of an academic focus and is suitable for those with an interest in a research, government or policy-making career.