askST: Is SMU a good pick for my shy, soft-spoken daughter?

Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie responds to a question on how SMU turns its students into confident speakers able to engage with people from diverse backgrounds, in this instalment of a series on university education.

Q: My daughter is a top student, but is soft-spoken and rather shy about speaking up. She is keen to take up a business degree and I want to encourage her to go to Singapore Management University (SMU), as I have heard that it puts quite a bit of emphasis on building important "soft skills", including presentation and communication skills. Can I have some advice on this?

A: SMU is indeed a pioneer here in using a more interactive pedagogy through small class sizes and seminar style of teaching.

I have sat in on a couple of seminars, and they were lively sessions. Students shared their views, raised questions and engaged in meaningful discussions with their lecturers and peers.

I also asked two first-year SMU students, whom I would describe as "introverts", how they found the seminar style of teaching.

They both admitted that they initially found it a little stressful when they were called on by their professors to share their views. But now, seven months later, they have become more used to speaking up in class.

One of them, a business student, shared that her professors were very skilful in drawing out the students, especially the shy ones like her. "It helps that they usually gave me a bit more time to respond and valued my comments," she said.

SMU's vice provost in charge of education, Professor Venky Shankararaman, said: "At SMU, we normalise asking questions and group interactions as this is consistently encouraged in every module, which presents the opportunity for students to think on the spot and to process and reflect critically on new information as they receive it.

"By the time our students graduate, they are more confident about public speaking and will be able to add value to their work environment through meaningful engagement."

However, Prof Venky stressed that presentation and communication skills are but one set of skills that are listed in the graduate learning outcomes that SMU dons seek to nurture in their students.

The other soft skills the university has identified include intellectual and creative skills, interpersonal skills, global citizenship and personal mastery. In short, it seeks to develop work-ready and socially conscious graduates, global citizens, change agents and lifelong learners.

SMU is not unique among universities in drawing up a list of graduate outcomes. What is important is whether they can deliver on it. Based on the stellar job outcomes of its graduates and comments from employers, SMU delivers.

Employers have regularly told me that SMU students are confident, polished and have good communication and presentation skills.

Prof Venky said this boils down to the university's education philosophy and DNA, and highlighted how it uses small, seminar-style classes that differ from the traditional large lecture and tutorial structure.