askST: How will my child be affected by Covid-19 rules for PSLE?

SINGAPORE - Confused by the changing Covid-19 rules for candidates taking the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE)?

Ahead of the first PSLE written paper on Thursday (Sept 30), The Straits Times answers questions involving PSLE candidates affected by Covid-19 rules, based on guidance from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Health (MOH).

Q: Can my child on quarantine order (QO) take PSLE?

A: Yes, if the child tests negative for the first polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) before each examination.

Candidates must inform their school by noon on the day that they receive a quarantine order about their plans to take PSLE. The candidate will not need to inform the school that they intend to take the subsequent papers.

According to MOH's website, children aged four to 12 will receive their PCR swab tests at their quarantine locations instead of a regional screening centre.

The first PCR test, or entry test, will be administered by MOH-appointed swab providers at the candidate's home.

This test result will take at least 24 hours to be processed and updated on online portal HealthHub.

This means the earliest a candidate can sit a PSLE paper is usually within two days of being served their quarantine order.

For example, if a child is notified on Wednesday that he has to serve a quarantine order, he will miss the PSLE English paper on Thursday.

Separately, ART kits will be provided by the end of the next day.

On the day before each paper, candidates have to take their daily ART at 6pm or after. Parents will need to photograph the negative result with the child's name and date written on it.

Candidates will be able to take the paper only if the ART result is negative and if the school has approved their leave from quarantine.

On the day of the paper, candidates must travel directly to the exam venue by private transport or on foot, with no stops in between.

If candidates are taking a taxi or private-hire car, they have to inform the driver that they have been quarantined but are allowed to sit the exams.

Quarantined parents or care-givers can accompany the candidates if they have also obtained negative PCR and ART results.

After dropping their child off at school, they must return home immediately.

The candidate will need to show either a photograph of the negative ART result or the ART kit in a plastic sleeve to the school to be admitted.

After the paper, they are to return home or to their government quarantine facility.

Q: If my child has yet to receive a PCR test result after 24 hours, does that mean he has tested positive for the virus?

A: No, it takes at least 24 hours for PCR test results to be processed and updated on online portal HealthHub. A parent told ST that it took about three days for her child to receive his negative PCR test result.

Q: Can a child on quarantine order still take the remaining papers if he has missed one PSLE paper?

A: Yes, if he tests negative for the first PCR test and self-swab ART before each exam paper.

Special consideration will be applied to the papers that the child has missed.

That means a candidate will be awarded a projected grade for a paper that takes into account multiple sources of data, such as the other papers for that subject and the school cohort's performance in national or school-based assessments like the preliminary exams.

Q: If a candidate's sibling is issued a quarantine order or stay-home notice, can he or she take PSLE?

A: Yes. The candidate will placed on a leave of absence and needs to test negative with a supervised ART. The candidate has to also test at regular intervals.

All candidates who are on leave of absence but not pending a quarantine order will have to take an ART at their school on the day of their first paper.

They are requested to report to school one hour before the examination begins to ensure sufficient time to take the ART and to settle down for the paper.

Q: If a candidate has been issued an approved absence because of MOH mandatory testing or a health risk warning, can he take PSLE?

A: Yes, if the candidate tests negative for his first PCR test and conducts ARTs at regular intervals.

They must inform their schools of the outcome before their examination, until their approved absence is rescinded.

The MOH website says health risk warnings are given to those who are identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case or have been in close proximity with a case for a long period of time.

On receiving a health risk warning via SMS, candidates have to take a PCR test within 48 hours and take ARTs regularly in compliance with MOH's testing regime on its website.

Q: Can my child on medical leave due to acute respiratory infection or fever take PSLE?

A: Yes, if they have recovered and have tested negative for Covid-19 using a PCR test.

Candidates who are on medical leave due to fever will be allowed to sit the examination if they no longer have a fever and have obtained a negative ART test.

Q: Can candidates take PSLE if a household member aged six and above has flu-like symptoms?

A: Yes, if they have a negative ART result. They can do a self-swab with ART kits at home and inform their schools of the outcome before their examination.

Q: Why are students allowed to be granted leave from QO to take PSLE? Isn't this risking public health?

A: The MOE website says MOH has assessed that the risks of doing so are small and acceptable, taking into consideration the safeguards from a rigorous testing regime, safe management measures and other precautions put in place by the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board for the safe conduct of the national examinations.