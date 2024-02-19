askST: How can prospective nurses be better prepared to meet growing healthcare demands?

Q: My son is in secondary school and is keen to pursue a career in nursing. While we’re supportive, how can we be sure that he’s making the right choice?

A: A career in the healthcare sector is a meaningful and noble pursuit, with a wide range of growth opportunities, says Professor John Thong, deputy president (academic) and provost at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Nursing, in particular, is one of the most in-demand jobs, according to Ministry of Manpower data released last December.

Prof Thong adds that nursing played a vital role in supporting the healthcare system during the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for nurses remains crucial, especially in light of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population.

By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a 2022 parliamentary session. The Ministry of Health estimated that about 82,000 nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff would be needed by then, up from the 58,000-strong workforce in 2022.

Q: A nursing diploma or degree is required to become a registered nurse, but what is the difference?

A: While both pathways typically take three to four years to complete, deciding between the two depends on your career aspirations.

Only certain nursing diploma or degree courses are accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB). These are offered by Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and SIT.

“You can be a registered nurse as soon as you attain a nursing diploma or degree,” says Prof Thong.

Generally, nurses can only receive specialised training, either through advanced diplomas or postgraduate programmes after two to four years of working experience in a healthcare setting. There are over 15 areas to specialise in, such as emergency, critical care, paediatrics, peri-operative, gerontology and medical-surgical nursing.

“If your goal is to pursue research, management, education or advanced specialist roles, you should eventually plan to complete a master’s programme,” says Prof Thong.