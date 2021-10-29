Applications for Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship to open on Nov 1: PSC

SINGAPORE - Applications for the 2022 Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship will open on Monday (Nov 1), said the Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretariat.

Recipients of the bond-free scholarship may pursue postgraduate studies overseas or locally to develop their potential as leaders in their respective fields. There are no restrictions on the course of study.

Scholarship recipients pursuing a master's degree will receive an annual allowance of $50,000 for up to two years, while those undertaking their PhD will be sponsored for up to five years.

However, public sector awardees who are already sponsored by other public sector agencies for their postgraduate studies will instead get a one-off sum of $10,000.

Applicants, who must be Singapore citizens, will be assessed based on their track record of leadership and service as well as academic and professional achievements.

Those currently undertaking their master's or PhD studies can also apply if they have at least two academic terms of study remaining from the point of application.

The scholarship was set up in 1991 by the Tanjong Pagar Citizens' Consultative Committee with funding from the public to commemorate the contributions made by the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew to the nation.

So far, 72 Singaporeans have received the scholarship to pursue careers in the public service, or in disciplines such as law, business management, music and the life sciences.

"While there is no bond associated with the scholarship, Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship recipients are expected to actively contribute towards the betterment of Singapore and the local community," said PSC.

Past recipients of the scholarship include Mr Frederick Chew, chief executive of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun.

Applications can be submitted via the PSC website.

All completed applications should be submitted by 5pm on Jan 10 next year.