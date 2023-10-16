From struggle to service: His fight with cannabis sparks his mission to steer youths clear

Mr Gopal Mahey recalls a past life when he would wake up in places with no memory of how he arrived there. The former cabin crew member battled severe drug addiction for years after he started taking cannabis and other various drugs at 18.

He drifted across the world in a haze of narcotics and alcohol, chasing highs that only left him feeling lower.

“People around me were asking questions and concerned about my health. I had lost weight drastically, was isolating myself, showing up late for appointments,” says Mr Mahey. “I had lost control.”

He sank deeper into his dependence until one day he was jolted out of his stupor.

His turning point came in 2013 when he was arrested for drug abuse. He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and seven strokes of the cane.

“It broke the cycle of addiction. I was confined to a prison cell and had no access to substances,” he adds. “Only when my hands were tied did I contemplate the need for change.”

He realised addiction had destroyed nearly every aspect of his life, from his career to relationships and finances.”I could identify all the tell-tale signs of my progressive drug addiction. But I had a false sense of confidence, and I continued despite the harmful consequences,” he says. It was the wake-up call he needed to start rebuilding his life.

Today, the 41-year-old is a psychotherapist who helps people with similar struggles. He has been clean for eight years. He volunteers as an anti-drug advocate with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and as a peer leader at the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (SANA).

In these roles, he shares his story with honesty and compassion, aiming to assist others in their battle to overcome addiction.

“I have a heart for those suffering from mental health issues and addiction,” he says. “Both have plagued my past, and it is my desire to walk with others through their own journey.”

Mr Mahey’s struggle with drug addiction informs his concern about a growing trend: Cannabis consumption has increased in recent years, particularly among youths. According to a Straits Times report, the number of cannabis abusers caught grew by 71 per cent, from 138 in 2021 to 236 in 2022. Of the 168 new cannabis abusers arrested in 2022, 70 per cent were below 30.

Rising cannabis use among youths