Ahoy! Fold a ship, read about pirates in Singapore’s history

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Set sail on your own pirate adventure in this activity page by The Straits Times.

SINGAPORE - Set sail on an adventure on the high seas by folding an origami ship. Then read on to discover how pirates played a part in Singapore’s history, in The Straits Times’ latest activity page in July.

The monthly page published in Sunday Life is aimed at encouraging families to slow down and spend time together over the weekend.

It is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time to help families navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here: