Straitstimes.com header logo

ST Screen Timeout

Ahoy! Fold a ship, read about pirates in Singapore’s history

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Set sail on your own pirate adventure in this activity page by The Straits Times.

Set sail on your own pirate adventure in this activity page by The Straits Times.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

SINGAPORE - Set sail on an adventure on the high seas by folding an origami ship. Then read on to discover how pirates played a part in Singapore’s history, in The Straits Times’ latest activity page in July.

The monthly page published in Sunday Life is aimed at encouraging families to slow down and spend time together over the weekend.

It is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time to help families navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here:

Screen Timeout activity page.
More on this topic
From sari to kebaya, discover traditions and play dress-up in ST’s activity page for kids
Learn about Singapore’s native animal species in ST’s April activity page for kids
See more on

ST Screen Timeout

Children and youth

Families

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.