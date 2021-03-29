Activity book is fun way to discuss cyber dangers

If your children want to have fun at a playground, you are likely to pick an age-appropriate one and watch over them as they play. So why would you not do the same when they go online?

Nina Bual, 43, who has three children aged four, nine and 10, likes using this analogy to remind parents to supervise their kids when they are using the Internet. "The concern is if I haven't chosen the playground and they are out of my sight - and with unknown adults in the playground - I need to worry," she says.