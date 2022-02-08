About 3,300 needy undergraduates set to benefit as NUS ramps up financial aid

SINGAPORE - All full-time Singaporean undergraduates enrolled in the National University of Singapore (NUS) will not need to pay tuition fees if they come from homes with per capita income of up to $1,000.

Starting from the new academic year in August 2022, NUS will top up existing government bursaries to fully fund tuition fees for these students.

This is part of the institution's expansion of financial support for students from less well-off families, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 8).

NUS is setting aside an additional funding of $15 million per year for this latest enhancement in support, which is expected to benefit about 3,300 students.

They will receive an additional $2,300 to $7,000 per year in financial aid, depending on their household incomes.

The increased support is on top of existing financial aid, and both new and existing full-time undergraduates who meet the criteria are eligible.

Full-time Singaporean NUS undergraduates from households whose per capita income does not exceed $690 will also receive financial support in more ways.

They will each receive $4,000 yearly in bursaries to cover living expenses.

They can also each receive $10,000 over four years from a new Opportunity Enhancement Grant, if they are keen on staying on campus and going on overseas exposure programmes.

Currently, about 16,000 NUS undergraduates in need receive some form of financial assistance yearly. This is about 55 per cent of the university's undergraduate enrolment.

In Tuesday's statement, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "We are committed to providing a transformative educational experience for every NUS student, regardless of their financial background.

"While students from low-income backgrounds may already receive financial assistance from various sources, the funding they receive may not cover all of their university costs. Some students may also shy away from study abroad as well as residential programmes due to financial constraints."

The latest enhancements in support will fill the financial gap for students who are most in need, said Professor Tan.