A testing time for PSLE kids' parents amid all the protocols

Madam Elisabeth Fong, 46, has called the Ministry of Health (MOH) over 100 times to find out what she should do to protect her son in Primary 6 after one of her tenants tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, she described the myriad of complex and at times contradictory Covid-19 protocols she had dealt with over the past two weeks.

"I felt very helpless - knowing that my son was going to take the PSLE," she said, referring to the Primary School Leaving Examination, which starts today.

She added that her attempt to get help was hampered by having to explain the situation from scratch to every officer handling her case.

When her tenant was confirmed to have the virus on Sept 18, Madam Fong and her son - who is unvaccinated as his birthday is in November - were issued quarantine orders two days later. After many frantic calls, her infected tenant, who shares a room with a 68-year-old co-tenant, was taken to a government quarantine facility on Sept 21.

Madam Fong's son is one of many Primary 6 children who have been issued quarantine orders amid the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, with 2,268 new infections reported yesterday.

Many parents have voiced their confusion and frustration about Covid-19 protocols and their impact on their children taking the PSLE, with some calling for more clarity and coordination among the service providers.

Said Madam Fong: "It was so difficult to get through to MOH and the different parties involved to find out what to do - from when our quarantine order started to when they were coming to take my tenant to a government quarantine facility because he did not have an attached bathroom in his room."

Her son had sleepless nights from anxiety about whether he could take the exam he had studied hard for, she added.

On Sunday, they were relieved to learn that quarantined pupils and those on leave of absence were allowed to take the PSLE.

However, the delays in finding answers and worry about getting infected have taken a toll on both of them, said Madam Fong.

Another parent affected by Covid-19 rules for children taking the PSLE is Madam Wong, 46, who declined to give her full name. Her elder son is taking the PSLE but is on leave of absence. This came after her younger son in Primary 3 was served a quarantine order last Saturday after his classmate tested positive for the virus.

She was one of three parents who told ST they had received a call saying someone would be at their home to swab their child for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as well as a contradictory SMS saying their child had to visit the regional testing centre for the test.

Madam Wong's confusion did not last long as the swab-taker showed up on the same day to administer the PCR test to her younger son. But she then had to wait three days, instead of the normal 24 hours, to get his test result.

Madam Wong said she tried to contact MOH on Monday and Tuesday, but all her calls went unanswered. "Calling the different agencies is like a merry-go-round", said the manager in the finance sector.

"Over the three days, I think I refreshed the HealthHub app every 20 minutes... It was mental torture not knowing if my younger son is okay and how it would affect my elder son taking PSLE," she said. "There are so many terms issued by MOH, it's very hard to keep up with the changing announcements."

Between today and Oct 6, quarantined pupils will be allowed to take the PSLE if they wish to, subject to stringent criteria.

The arrangements are different from last year's restrictions, which did not permit candidates in quarantine to sit exams.