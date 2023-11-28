A mother's heart for special needs sons: Why she got her master's degree and is now helping caregivers too

While her original goal was to help her own family, Ms Goh’s further education had additional benefits. “All the information, skills, and connections I’ve gained, not only benefit my sons but also the special needs community, including educators and caregivers. We learn what their quirks and needs are, and how as a society we can give them the right support and accommodation so they can also contribute to society.”

“In Singapore, we are still at an early stage of special education. It’s a taboo subject for many caregivers, and there is a lot of stigma, resistance and denial. We want to empower them with more information and support,” says Ms Goh.

Prospects-enhancing credentials facilitated a dream career switch

Realising that she could do more than help her family, Ms Goh started to explore opportunities in the special education and care sector. While she had considered joining the sector before, the master’s degree was the key she needed to establish her relevant experience and knowledge.

Through a caregivers’ network, Ms Goh met the chief executive officer of a registered charity which connects caregivers to resources. Impressed with her qualifications and skills, she offered Ms Goh a role at the charity.

Today, Ms Goh works as a senior training executive with the registered charity. By applying her knowledge from her master's programme, and her experience as a caregiver, she recently developed a support programme designed to help caregivers who are awaiting early intervention from the moment they receive the diagnosis of their loved ones. This includes emotional support in their grieving process, strategies and tips to manage both their loved one’s disability and the caregivers’ self-care.

“My degree taught me to think deeply and critically about policy and issues that directly impact the special needs community. As a policymaker, how do you plan programmes, what is the underlying philosophy, and what needs do you have to answer – all these skills helped me to think holistically when I planned the support programme together with my team, in consultation with SG Enabled.

“Even before I went for my convocation to receive my degree certificate, I was already putting what I learned to good use,” she says with a laugh.

Ms Goh encourages mid-careerists like herself to consider a postgraduate degree if they have a strong interest in the subject. “An NIE degree is not just for teachers. It’s for anyone who wants to deepen their knowledge about the field they are passionate about. From this degree, I’ve gained much more than what I signed up for.”

