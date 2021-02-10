A-level results release set for Feb 19

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the A-level examinations last year will receive their results next Friday (Feb 19) at 2.30pm, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Given the Covid-19 situation, arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results in their classrooms instead of as a cohort.

Only those collecting their results will be allowed entry into schools, and they will be expected to observe safe management measures, said MOE and SEAB.

Students who are unwell, or on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence should not go to school to get their results and instead should view their results online via the SEAB's results release system.

The system will be accessible from Feb 19 to March 5. The A-level results will be released online from 3.15pm on Feb 19.

Students eligible for SingPass can log in to this system using their SingPass account, while international students should use their SEAB-issued PIN, which has been sent to the e-mail addresses provided to SEAB by their schools.

Students can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results. Proxies must collect these results by Feb 23, and bring along the relevant documents for the school to verify.

Students who are unable to appoint a proxy, or who have not received their PIN for the online results system from SEAB, should contact the agency.

Private candidates will receive their results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Feb 19.

The same rules for online access of results apply to private candidates as well.