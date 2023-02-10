A-level results to be released on Feb 17 at 2.30pm

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the A-level examinations last year will receive their results on Feb 17 at 2.30pm.

School candidates will receive their results from their schools, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement on Friday.

Parents or guardians may accompany their child or ward to school to collect the results. Details on collection arrangement will be given by the schools.

Students who are ill are urged to stay home. They can access their results online through SEAB’s Candidates Portal at https://str.sg/wvZs from 3.15pm on Feb 17 to 11.59pm on March 3.

School candidates who have Singpass can use their Singpass accounts to access the portal, while international students will receive a system-generated username via e-mail from Feb 14.

School candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. The proxies must have the relevant verification documents.

Students may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for the online portal.

Private candidates can also use their Singpass accounts to obtain their results online. Those who do not have Singpass can view their results on the portal using the account that they created during registration.

Result slips will be mailed to private candidates at the address they provided during registration.

Students who wish to apply for admission to or scholarships for autonomous universities should submit their applications online. There is no need to submit hard copies of the A-level certificates.

More information on the admission process can be found on the universities’ websites.