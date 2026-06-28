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When listening, focus your attention on what is being said, paying attention to the speaker’s tone and emphasis.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

This should come as music to many parents’ ears as the PSLE listening comprehension is one segment that can give their child a leg-up in their English language score. And the preparation can be as doable as listening to audio materials and reading more.

In this article published in The Straits Times on Aug 27, 2023, Jane Ng gives tips on acing the listening comprehension.

The listening comprehension component of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is one where pupils can score full marks, so they should maximise their chances of doing so, says English teacher Shanthi Deenathayalan.

Madam Shanthi, who is Townsville Primary School’s head of English, says pupils should practise listening to a variety of audio materials such as news broadcasts, podcasts and conversations.

This will help them be more familiar with different accents and styles of speaking, and improve their listening skills before the exam.

Pupils should also listen to past PSLE recordings to familiarise themselves with the format and types of questions asked.

Madam Shanthi says that while the exam focuses on listening skills, pupils should try to learn new words every day by reading books, newspapers and other materials to better understand the words and phrases used in the listening passages.

“Having a good grasp of the language allows you to pick up any nuances and not miss out any vital information,” she says.

There will be seven recordings that will be played twice, which could include announcements, advertisements or stories.

Pupils answer 20 multiple-choice questions amounting to 20 marks. This paper makes up 10 per cent of the total weighting for the English language exam.

Here are some tips for exam day.

Read the questions in advance

Time will be given for pupils to go through the questions before the first reading of each text.

But they should also read the three options for each answer to have an idea of what the recording will be about.

“This will allow them to listen intently for the answers so that they stand a higher chance of getting them correct,” says Madam Shanthi.

Follow the instructions for each question carefully. Make sure you understand what is being asked before answering, she adds.

Jot down the key points

This is especially useful for a pupil who is a visual learner, says Madam Shanthi.

Pupils can also highlight or underline the important phrases to help them see information clearly and answer the questions more accurately.

“Remember that good penmanship need not be observed as you will be rushing against time to prevent missing out on the recordings,” she says.

Practise active listening

When listening to the instructions or questions, focus your attention on what is being said, paying attention to the speaker’s tone and emphasis.

If there are two answers that are similar, listen to the passage again during the second reading,

“Do not be complacent and think you are right the first time. Do not zone out or daydream as you may miss out on important information,” says Madam Shanthi.

Check your answers

Always check your answers after the second recording to make sure you did not carelessly shade the wrong option on the Optical Answer Sheet.

Stay calm and focused

During the exam, if you miss an answer, move on to the next question and do not dwell on it.

“Just shade any answer and do not leave any question blank,” advises Madam Shanthi.