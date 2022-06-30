90% of ITE students complete their courses: SM Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - Nine in 10 Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students complete their courses today, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday (June 30).

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security, said this is an "excellent" result, compared to figures reported by other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, where the average success rate is 38 per cent for students at upper secondary level obtaining a vocational qualification.

In a speech at an event marking ITE's 30th anniversary, Mr Teo said it was fitting that the celebration was held at the Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre at ITE's headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

"It was the late Dr Tay who laid the foundation and played an instrumental role in conceptualising and advocating for the adoption of an expanded ITE and polytechnic sector, and saw to its initial implementation," he said, tracing the evolution of vocational and technical education in Singapore.

Dr Tay was a former Senior Minister of State for Education from 1988 to 1993 and a strong advocate for skills training. He was also ITE's first chairman.

"I had first-hand experience watching Dr Tay's personal conviction, commitment and zeal in pursuing this mission. ITE was the key element in this transformation," said Mr Teo.

"ITE was a critical part of the Government's approach to provide multiple opportunities and pathways, with bridges and ladders between them, so that every child could progress through the education system as far as possible, based on his ability and learning style. With ITE, our youth gained an opportunity to better themselves and their lives," he added.

In its first decade, ITE had 10 campuses, each with about 1,400 to 1,800 students - but this meant that each campus was "modest in size", with limited course offerings, said Mr Teo, who added that he had had the privilege of also attending ITE's 10th anniversary in 2002 and 20th anniversary in 2012.

In 2001, the Government announced its plan to consolidate the campuses into three regional ones, each of which could cater to between 7,000 and 10,000 students, he said.

"With more students at each campus, ITE could invest in more specialised equipment and simulators, and provide better facilities for inter-disciplinary learning," he added. It could also have better sports, recreation and interaction spaces for students beyond their courses of study.

In his speech, Mr Teo urged ITE to keep up its success and go further in three ways: by constantly adapting to meet students' needs, adding value to industry partners, and contributing to lifelong learning.

"ITE has evolved from offering generic courses on a large scale to focusing on niche areas to keep its courses relevant to industry," he said, adding that it must maintain its breadth and depth of courses to meet students' learning aspirations.

From 24 courses across four industry sectors in 1992, ITE today offers 91 courses across 12 industry sectors.

The institute has also constantly revamped its certification to meet the needs of its students and industry, said Mr Teo, and this includes introducing new learning models, niche diploma courses, and the work-study diploma programme.