9 teachers lauded for efforts to make students passionate about English language

SINGAPORE - Bendemeer Primary School pupils who attend Ms Melody Heng Jing Hui's English class have sometimes come to school in their pyjamas for a "pyjama party".

Ms Heng has also asked them to stick their hand into a black box with something cold and furry inside, all in the name of teaching pupils how to better recount and describe their experiences for their English lessons.

Her efforts paid off. For instance, after the pyjama party class, she noticed that her pupils handed in some of their best work.

Ms Heng's unique teaching style was one reason why she was given the Inspiring Teacher of English Award on Thursday.

The award was presented by the Speak Good English Movement and The Straits Times, with the support of the Education Ministry.

Nine English language subject teachers, including those for English literature, from primary and secondary schools were lauded at the ceremony, which was held at the National Library Building.

Now in its 15th year, a total of 127 teachers have won the award so far.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was the guest of honour at the event.

In his address, he said teachers played a critical role in teaching English, which is a lingua franca and is important both locally and globally.

He said: "The future workplace requires our students to develop new and higher levels of competencies."

There is also a need to cater to students who come from diverse backgrounds, he added.

Mr Chan said: "We will need to harness language learning to develop other literacies... In a world inundated with information, especially in the digital space, we will need to help our students acquire the skill of sense-making and instinct for discernment."

Another award recipient was Mr Lee De Yi, 30, an English and English literature teacher at Swiss Cottage Secondary School, who uses an activity called Headlines to spark students' interest in news and current affairs.

The activity entails removing some words from newspaper headlines, then getting students to find out the missing details, among other things.