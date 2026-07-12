Straitstimes.com header logo

8 common science exam mistakes even high achievers make

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Science tutor Jayce Or teaches P6 students how to avoid common careless mistakes.

Science tutor Jayce Or teaches Primary 6 pupils how to avoid common careless mistakes.

ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

avatar-alt

Jane Ng

  • Careless mistakes in science exams often happen to confident students who overlook simple steps like shading OAS or reading instructions carefully, not just weaker students.
  • Common errors include misreading data, confusing cause and effect, failing to compare properly, misinterpreting instructions and using inaccurate scientific language.
  • Teachers recommend strategies like careful question analysis, annotating data, managing time well, and practising precise scientific vocabulary to reduce errors and improve exam performance.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – A pupil, who was consistently scoring above 85 per cent in science exams, floundered during his preliminary exams and scored just over 50 marks, to his teachers’ shock.

See more on

ST Smart Parenting

PSLE Companion

PSLE

Science

Education and schools

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.