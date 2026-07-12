8 common science exam mistakes even high achievers make
- Careless mistakes in science exams often happen to confident students who overlook simple steps like shading OAS or reading instructions carefully, not just weaker students.
- Common errors include misreading data, confusing cause and effect, failing to compare properly, misinterpreting instructions and using inaccurate scientific language.
- Teachers recommend strategies like careful question analysis, annotating data, managing time well, and practising precise scientific vocabulary to reduce errors and improve exam performance.
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SINGAPORE – A pupil, who was consistently scoring above 85 per cent in science exams, floundered during his preliminary exams and scored just over 50 marks, to his teachers’ shock.