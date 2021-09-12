8 Chinese-language teachers lauded for their exemplary effort

During the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers had to adjust to online lessons and find ways to engage students in a virtual classroom. At the same time, Chinese-language teachers face another challenge, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

In the age of the Internet, younger Singaporeans consume media and information primarily in English, said Mr Chan.

"When there are fewer opportunities to be exposed to Chinese in daily life, it requires more effort to learn Chinese. Some students may even be afraid and refuse to learn," he said in Mandarin.

He was speaking at an award ceremony for eight teachers who have made an exemplary effort in the teaching of the Chinese language and culture amid these challenges.

They received the Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Award at a ceremony at Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre in Toa Payoh. The award, in its 24th edition, also acknowledges teachers who cultivate students' interest in Chinese language and culture through creative teaching methods or co-curricular activities.

The awards are organised by Lianhe Zaobao and ZBSchools.sg, the Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Society of Chinese Education Singapore, Singapore Chinese Teachers' Union and Singapore Middle School Chinese Teachers' Association.

The winners each received a trophy and a cash prize of $1,500.

They were selected from a pool of about 340 teachers from 163 schools. All Chinese-language teachers, except past winners, from primary, secondary, pre-university and junior college levels were eligible for nomination by schools, parents or students.

Award winner Jiang Yan Yan, 40, a Singaporean who has been teaching for 13 years, said she has used technology to make her Chinese lessons more interesting. For example, the Princess Elizabeth Primary School teacher uses TikTok videos to teach students new vocabulary.

"The computer seems to have a kind of magic - learning tasks need only be linked to the Internet for students to do them enthusiastically," Ms Jiang said in Mandarin.

Dr Liang Yong, 53, who teaches the college section in Hwa Chong Institution, also received the award. He has a doctorate in China studies and has been teaching for 14 years. Dr Liang, also a Singaporean, said he tries to make learning Chinese fun and hands-on, such as by asking his students to participate in a mock televised debate in Chinese.