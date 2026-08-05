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73 primary schools to hold ballot for Phase 2C of P1 registration

This year, a total of 79 schools are oversubscribed, meaning they have received more applications than there are vacancies.

SINGAPORE – A total of 73 primary schools will conduct balloting for places in Phase 2C, the latest stage in the Primary 1 registration process.

Of these schools, 72 are oversubscribed, while one – Opera Estate Primary School – is not but will hold balloting for Permanent Resident (PR) applicants.

This year, a total of 79 schools are oversubscribed, meaning they have received more applications than there are vacancies.

Seven of these schools will not conduct balloting as they will only admit children up to a certain priority category.

These schools are St. Margaret’s School (Primary), Yangzheng Primary School, Canossa Catholic Primary School, Punggol Primary School, Keming Primary School, Tanjong Katong Primary School and Alexandra Primary School.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) updated the latest registration figures on its website on Aug 5 for Phase 2C, which ended on July 30 at 4.30pm. Results for this phase will be out on Aug 11.

Vacancies for the next stage, Phase 2C Supplementary, will also be released at 1pm on the same day.

This phase is the last one for the 2026 Primary 1 registration exercise.

Registration for Phase 2C Supplementary will open at 9am on Aug 17 and close at 4.30pm on Aug 18. Results for this phase will be out on Aug 27.

Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok is the most oversubscribed in Phase 2C, with 159 applicants vying for 40 spots.

This is followed by Northland Primary School in Yishun, which has 141 applicants vying for 42 spots, and Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi, with 123 applicants for 41 spots.

MOE said 55.3 per cent of its schools will not conduct balloting in Phase 2C, which is open to children who have no prior links to the school.

Opera Estate Primary School, which was not oversubscribed, will hold a ballot for PR children residing outside 2km of the school. This is because it has a cap on its intake of PR children.

In oversubscribed schools, priority admission is given to children in this order:

Singapore citizen living within 1km of the school

Singapore citizen living between 1km and 2km from the school

Singapore citizen living more than 2km from the school

PR living within 1km of the school

PR living between 1km and 2km from the school

PR living more than 2km from the school

Since 2022, MOE has reserved 60 places for Phases 2B and 2C at the start of the Primary 1 registration exercise to ensure schools remain accessible to as many children as possible.

If there are vacancies left from earlier phases, one-third will be allocated to Phase 2B and two-thirds to Phase 2C.

There are 182 primary schools in Singapore, with 179 open for registration in 2026.

Kranji Primary School will not be admitting Primary 1 pupils from 2024 to 2026, ahead of its planned move to Tengah in 2028.

Townsville Primary School and Damai Primary School will also stop Primary 1 admissions from 2025 to 2027, as they prepare to relocate in 2029 to Sembawang and Tampines North, respectively.