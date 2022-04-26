70 primary schools now part of Library Sponsorship Programme to help pupils master mother tongue

The Chou Sing Chu Foundation (CSCF) School Library Sponsorship Programme recently added 20 primary schools to its 2022 cycle, bringing the total number of primary schools benefiting from the programme to 70.

CSCF is a non-profit organisation that promotes Chinese culture, education and language.

The programme, launched in 2018, aims to nurture a love for the Chinese language among pupils at an early age and establish a strong foundation for learning through donations of Chinese language books to select primary schools.

Over 70,000 books have been donated to the school library collections as at last month.

During Tuesday's (April 26) event, Ms Ruth Cao, executive director of CSCF, said: "We are steadily approaching our goal of sponsoring books for 100 primary schools. It is our hope that schools that have yet to join this initiative will seize the opportunity and apply soon."

The sponsored schools are selected by a committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Education and the National Institute of Education.

The schools are selected based on factors such as their existing library collection, as well as activities promoting the Chinese language and future plans.

CSCF founder and chairman Chou Cheng Ngok is an advocate for the programme, which has also received support from the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning.

Principals and vice-principals representing the 20 schools joined Mr Chou at the NTUC Centre on Tuesday to sign and receive letters of sponsorship acknowledgement.

Mr Chris Loh Kai Mun, principal of Jurong West Primary School, hopes the programme will reignite students' love for books.

He said: "With this partnership, the school can purchase and provide new reading resources to create interest and attract students back to this favourite pastime."