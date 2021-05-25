7 new MOE kindergartens to open in primary schools in 2024 and 2025

SINGAPORE - Seven new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open across the island in 2024 and 2025.

All of them will be located inside primary schools and offer about 100 to 120 Kindergarten 1 places each, said the MOE in a release on Tuesday (May 25).

Registration for admission to these new kindergartens will start in February the year before they are set to open.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning: "We will continue to expand our MOE kindergartens steadily... so that more Singaporeans can access good-quality and affordable pre-school education."

When these seven new kindergartens have opened, there will be 57 MOE kindergartens in operation. These will provide about 7,900 K1 places in 2025, MOE said.

The ministry said there are currently 36 MOE kindergartens in operation, with eight new ones opening next year and seven more opening in 2023.

Of the eight opening next year, one – MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang – is to replace MOE Kindergarten @ Tampines, which is among the 36 in operation.

The MOE kindergarten programme started in 2014. MOE previously said it aims to operate at least 60 kindergartens by 2025.

The kindergartens all offer the three mother-tongue languages, "to encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years", the ministry said.

They also work closely with the primary schools they are located in to support their pupils' transition to Primary 1, MOE added.

Kindergarten Care services are also available at all school-based MOE kindergartens for parents who need full-day care for their child. These are available from Mondays to Fridays, 7am to 7pm.

Here is the list of the planned MOE kindergartens and their locations:

Opening in 2024

1. MOE Kindergarten @ Casuarina

Casuarina Primary School, 30 Pasir Ris Street 41, Singapore 518935

2. MOE Kindergarten @ Tanjong Katong

Tanjong Katong Primary School, 10 Seraya Road, Singapore 437259

3. MOE Kindergarten @ Yangzheng

Yangzheng Primary School, 15 Serangoon Avenue 3, Singapore 556108

4. MOE Kindergarten @ Punggol

Punggol Primary School, 61 Hougang Avenue 8, Singapore 538787

5. MOE Kindergarten @ South View

South View Primary School, 6 Choa Chu Kang Central, Singapore 689762

Opening in 2025

1. MOE Kindergarten @ Elias Park

Elias Park Primary School, 11 Pasir Ris Street 52, Singapore 518866

2. MOE Kindergarten @ Hougang

Hougang Primary School, 1 Hougang St 93, Singapore 534238