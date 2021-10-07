59 schools in Singapore, including 3 JCs, to get new principals in 2022

SINGAPORE - Fifty-nine schools here will be getting a new principal next year, as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

These include Eunoia Junior College, Temasek Junior College and Victoria Junior College.

Of the 59 schools, 24 will have principals who have been appointed for the first time.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 7), MOE said the appointment of the 24 new principals marks an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education.

Among them is Ms Ho Hil May, current vice-principal of Blangah Rise Primary School, who will be helming Anglo-Chinese School (Primary).

MOE said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from fresh perspectives and experienced principals to share their best practices across schools.

"For the 35 current principals and headquarters officers who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE's confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools," said the ministry.

Mr Justin Arul Pierre, the cluster superintendent of the Schools Division, will take over Reverend Father Dr Adrian Danker as principal of St Joseph's Institution.

There will be an appointment and appreciation ceremony for principals on Dec 3, with Director-General of Education Wong Siew Hoong presenting Letters of Appointment to the Principals.

At the ceremony, MOE will also acknowledge the contributions of retiring principals and senior education officers from MOE headquarters who have formerly served as principals.