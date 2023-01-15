5 tips on what to do when your child swears

Younger children, like pre-schoolers, who use curse words are usually exploring language, she adds.

Since testing boundaries in using profanity is almost expected in children, parents should be prepared to respond, says Dr Games.

Here are some suggestions on what to do when your youngster swears.

1 Do not overreact

Ms Foong-Tan thinks that if she had had a “big reaction” to her daughter Phoebe’s first attempt at profanity, there might have been a different outcome. As a little child then, Phoebe may have registered that the expletive “cannot be said in front of mama and papa”, but may have continued to use the vulgarity in situations where her parents were absent.

“This doesn’t solve the problem in the long run,” says Ms Foong-Tan.

“Sometimes, children swear because they want to express an emotion and don’t have the vocabulary to do so. We can teach them alternative words and solutions.”

For instance, children can be taught to take actions such as walking away or telling their parents that they are annoyed, she adds.

In cases where children resort to swearing as they are unable to express emotions such as anger and frustration, Dr Games recommends validating the child’s feelings in the moment.

“You want the child to know it is okay to have that emotion. When the situation is calmer, address the swearing, such as by saying how you appreciate that the child was upset, but that there are better ways to express it,” says Dr Games.

“You want them to pause, which gives them time to align themselves according to how they want to respond. It’s empowering for them to make decisions for themselves.”

2 Talk about it

There is no need to sweep the topic under the carpet, though there is a place for the judicious use of “planned ignoring”, says clinical psychologist Sanveen Kang.

Dr Kang, founder of Psych Connect, a specialist psychology clinic with child development and wellness services, says: “On occasion, you may feel that your child is using profanity to provoke a response from you. If so, ignoring him or her may be the most effective strategy. Do not respond or look at your child. If he or she does not get attention for using the swear word, the cursing may stop.”

Ms Foong-Tan encourages parents to help their children assess if swearing brings any value to their situation, and how other people may view them if they swear habitually.

In her daughter Phobe’s case all those years ago, cursing did not remedy the situation she found herself in. Phoebe had wanted her brother to stop bothering her, but he complained to Ms Foong-Tan about Phoebe instead.

Older children can also be guided to discern whether swearing is in keeping with their values, says Ms Foong-Tan.

“When a child understands the meaning and impact of swearing, he or she can then make an informed decision about whether to carry on swearing,” she adds.

Now that her children are in their tweens, they correct her on rare occasions in a running family joke.

“I once said something was ‘damn irritating’ and my kids asked, ‘Do you have an alternative word, mama?’ I taught them too well,” says Ms Foong-Tan.