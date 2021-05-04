3,600 students admitted through DSA in 2020

Submitted by hermesauto on May 4, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
The DSA students were admitted to almost all secondary schools.
Caption: 
The DSA students were admitted to almost all secondary schools.
Credits: 
PHOTO: ST FILE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

The Direct School Admission (DSA) exercise received 30,500 applications last year.

• These came from 11,900 unique applicants

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Blurb/Summary: 
The Direct School Admission (DSA) exercise received 30,500 applications last year.
Byline: 
Sandra Davie
Web Category: 
Parenting & Education
Hermes ID: 
6 514 163
Hermes Doc Ref: 
SDBOX-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
PSLE
EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS
ST SMART PARENTING
Hermes Author ID: 
SANDRA
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
3,600 students admitted through DSA in 2020
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 
IAB Taxonomy: 
IAB_EDUCATION_ SECONDARY EDUCATION
IAB_EDUCATION_ PRIMARY EDUCATION
IAB_EDUCATION_ COLLEGE EDUCATION
IAB_PERSONAL FINANCE_ FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
IAB_EDUCATION_ EDUCATIONAL ASSESSMENT
IAB_EDUCATION_ HOMEWORK AND STUDY
GS Taxonomy: 
GS_EDUCATION_MISC
GS_EDUCATION_UNIVERSITY
GS_POLITICS_MISC
GS_TECH_COMPUTING
GS_FAMILY_CHILDREN
GS_BUSINESS_CAREERS