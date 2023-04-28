$300 Edusave, post-secondary account top-ups in May for students aged 7 to 20

The one-off top-up of $300 is in addition to the government's annual Edusave and PSEA contributions. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Wallace Woon
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
14 min ago

SINGAPORE – Some 540,000 Singaporean students aged seven to 20 in 2023 will each receive a one-off top-up of $300 in their Edusave accounts or Post-Secondary Education Accounts (PSEA) at the end of May.

The Ministry of Education said on Friday that the top-up is part of the enhancements to the Assurance Package, which were announced at Budget 2023.

It is in addition to the government’s annual Edusave contribution and provides families extra support for their children’s education-related expenses, such as enrichment programmes.

Currently, primary school pupils receive an annual $200 contribution each into their Edusave accounts, while secondary school students receive $240. 

The top-up will be credited automatically into eligible recipients’ Edusave accounts or PSEA. No action is required from recipients. Their parents will receive a notification via the SingPass app or via SMS when the top-up has been made.

