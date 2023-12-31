2024 plans for celebrity parents: Spain trip for Evelyn Tan, Darren Lim’s 20th wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – Evelyn Tan and Darren Lim are stepping into the New Year with great anticipation.
The TV personalities will be marking their 20th wedding anniversary with a second honeymoon, a 2½-week trip to Spain in September.
SINGAPORE – Evelyn Tan and Darren Lim are stepping into the New Year with great anticipation.
The TV personalities will be marking their 20th wedding anniversary with a second honeymoon, a 2½-week trip to Spain in September.
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.