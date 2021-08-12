2022 school year to begin on Jan 4 and end on Nov 18

The school year for 2022 for all Ministry of Education (MOE) primary and secondary schools will start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 18 next year.

However, the last day of the final school term will be Oct 28 for schools which are to be used as venues for the GCE O-level written examinations, said the ministry yesterday.

As for junior college (JC) and Millennia Institute (MI) first-year students, the school year will start on Feb 7 and end on Nov 25.

MI second-year students will start earlier - on Jan 10, but end on the same date.

As for second-year JC students and third-year MI students, their school year will begin on Jan 10 and end with the conclusion of the A-level examinations.

The ministry also said that school vacations for primary and secondary schools will fall on the following dates: March 12 to March 20, May 28 to June 26, Sept 3 to Sept 11, and Nov 19 to Dec 31.

JC and MI students will have the same vacation periods except for the end-of-year vacation, which will commence on Nov 26 for first-year JC students as well as first-and second-year MI students.

For final-year JC and MI students, their end-of-year vacation will start with the end of the A-level examinations.

Other school holidays include Jan 3, in lieu of New Year's Day, which falls on a Saturday next year.

July 11, a Monday, will also be a school holiday in lieu of Hari Raya Haji, which also falls on a Saturday next year.

Scheduled school holidays include Youth Day on July 4, the day after National Day on Aug 10, Teachers' Day on Sept 2 and Children's Day on Oct 7.

MOE said the school terms and holidays are listed on its website at www.moe.gov.sg/calendar as well.