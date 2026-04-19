2 theatre shows to watch with kids: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Scaredy Kat Presents

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Charlie And The Chocolate Factory will be staged at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, and feature songs from the 1971 film adaptation.

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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Watching a story come to life on stage can be a powerful way to spark your children’s interest in books. To help them develop better reading fluency and deeper comprehension, consider taking them to see the Broadway production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory when it runs at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from May 19 to June 14.

Based on British author Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel, this musical marks its first stop in South-east Asia. The production premiered in 2017 and ran for more than 300 performances.

The story follows young Charlie Bucket, whose life changes when he discovers a Golden Ticket inside a chocolate bar. This prize grants him entry into the reclusive Willy Wonka’s factory, where he and other lucky winners embark on a fantastical adventure that includes chocolate rivers and nut-sorting squirrels.

The production will feature special effects inspired by the magical concepts in Dahl’s story, along with nostalgic songs from the 1971 film adaptation – including Pure Imagination and The Candy Man – and original music compositions.

“This production speaks to audiences of all ages, from children discovering the magic for the first time to lifelong fans of Roald Dahl’s timeless story and films,” says Ms Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive of Base Entertainment Asia, which is presenting the show.

The performance runs for 150 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. It is recommended for families with children from six years old. Kids under the age of four will not be admitted, and those aged 12 and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are priced from $88 and available at str.sg/NvVS

Scaredy Kat Presents

CineGangSG has created a stop-motion short film that will be incorporated into the theatre play Scaredy Kat Presents. PHOTO: GATEWAY ARTS

Beyond entertainment value, theatre offers a meaningful way for children to identify and process their emotions.

Local company Gateway Arts has teamed up with Australian theatre-maker Yvan Karlsson to produce Scaredy Kat Presents, a play designed to inspire young people to overcome social anxiety and the fear of failure.

Written by American playwright Janine Sobeck Knighton, the production will be staged at Gateway Theatre’s Black Box from May 23 to 31. It is recommended for families with children aged 10 to 14.

The story follows young Kathryn, who has struggled with panic attacks since childhood. To manage her anxiety, she retreats to her bedroom to create stop-motion films, finding a way to channel the feelings she otherwise finds difficult to express.

Her latest project features a timid dragon dreaming of life beyond its cave. But just as Kathryn’s confidence wavers, her figurines begin to fall apart.

When a new classmate enters her life, Kathryn must also decide whether to step out of her comfort zone and give friendship a chance.

“This play speaks about an issue faced by young people all over the world – the fear of trying. I know this well, I was like that as a kid. But all those failures led me to where I am today,” director Karlsson says.

In a first for Gateway Arts, the 75-minute play integrates a short stop-motion film into the storytelling, developed in collaboration with local creative media production agency CineGangSG.

Touch Community Services will facilitate 30-minute post-show discussions to reflect on the mental wellness topics raised.

Tickets cost $45 each and are eligible for SG Culture Pass credits. Find out more at str.sg/3DVH5