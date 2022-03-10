2 new early intervention centres for children with special needs to be set up: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Two new government-funded centres that provide early intervention for children with special needs aged six and under will be set up to meet growing demand for support, said Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, on Wednesday (March 9).

The two Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic) centres are expected to be ready by the end of this year and mid-2024 respectively.

In addition, from April, more private sector operators will join a scheme that will allow families to receive subsidies to help them defray the cost of intervention.

Sixteen centres will come under the Enhanced Pilot for Private Intervention Providers (PPIP), a programme by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) - up from 10 centres previously.

Hence, the total number of places in the programme will increase by 40 per cent, said Mr Masagos, in a written reply to Mr Christopher de Souza, who had asked if the PPIP could be expanded to allow more families to qualify for financial support.

The PPIP offers families more choices of early intervention programmes for children who need medium to high levels of support, and who have been referred to Eipic.

The programme complements Eipic, which is run by social service agencies, said Mr Masagos. "Appointed centres have to participate in an open selection process and be evaluated in areas such as programme design, staff quality and centre management," he said.

He added that early intervention services within pre-schools have also been expanded to support more children with developmental needs.

For instance, the Development Support Plus programme was introduced in 2019 to cater to children who have made progress under Eipic and are able to transit to receiving intervention in a pre-school setting, he said.

Another example is the ongoing Inclusive Support Programme pilot that has being progressively rolled out at seven pre-schools since October last year to support children aged three to six, who require medium levels of early intervention support. Those on this scheme receive both early childhood education and early intervention within their pre-school.

Mr de Souza had also asked whether more financial support can be given to all families with special needs children, given the unavoidable expenses they incur for the kids' education and therapy from infancyto adulthood.

In response, Mr Masagos said that the Government has improved the affordability and quality of disability services. "Fees for government-funded early intervention programmes are subsidised to ensure affordability, with means-tested subsidies ensuring that lower-income families pay less."

For instance, a family with a per capita household income of $1,000 per month pays $10 monthly for Eipic; a family with a per capita household income of $1,400 per month would pay $50.