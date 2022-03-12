2 early intervention centres on the way for special needs kids

Children aged six and under with special needs will soon be able to get early intervention support from two new government-funded centres, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The first of the two Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic) centres is expected to be ready by the end of this year, with the second ready by the middle of 2024.

And from next month, more private sector operators will join a scheme that will allow families to receive subsidies to help them defray the cost of intervention.

Sixteen centres - up from 10 previously - will come under the Enhanced Pilot for Private Intervention Providers (PPIP) - a programme run by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Hence, the total number of places in the programme will increase by 40 per cent, said Mr Masagos on Wednesday in a written reply to Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

Mr de Souza had filed a parliamentary question asking if the PPIP could be expanded to allow more families to qualify for financial support.

The PPIP offers families more choices of early intervention programmes for children who need medium to high levels of support, and who have been referred to Eipic. The programme complements Eipic, which is run by social service agencies, said Mr Masagos.

"Appointed centres have to participate in an open selection process and be evaluated in areas such as programme design, staff quality and centre management," he said.

In a separate written reply on Thursday to Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Mr Masagos said the waiting time for early intervention has gone up because of a higher number of hospital referrals to government-funded centres, and the impact of Covid-19 and safe management measures over the past two years.

The ECDA has been regularly reviewing these safe management measures so that early intervention centres can support more children, he added.