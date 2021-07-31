2 children at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Bedok North test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Two children at a PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots pre-school in Bedok North have tested positive for Covid-19, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Saturday (July 31).

In a circular to parents seen by The Straits Times, ECDA said the two children, who are siblings, were last present at the facility in Block 115 on Tuesday.

Contact tracing by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is ongoing, and staff and children identified to be close contacts will be placed under quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, staff and children who were in the classes that the children attended that day will be issued a Leave of Absence (LOA) from Saturday to Aug 10.

This covers the 14-day incubation period from the children's last day at the centre, said ECDA.

The pre-school was closed and underwent thorough cleaning and disinfection on Friday and Saturday.

Its principal, Ms Norzaidah Baski, said that barring any unexpected developments, services will resume on Monday for children not placed under quarantine or LOA.

She said in a note to parents: "Meanwhile, we would like to advise all parents to monitor the health of your children and to seek prompt medical attention for them if they are unwell."

Children who are unwell should rest at home until they are fully recovered, she noted.

She added: "As we continue to do our best for the well-being of our children and staff, we seek your cooperation and continued support for our precautionary measures during this period."

ECDA said it is in close consultation with MOH, adding that it will keep parents and guardians informed if there are further actions required.