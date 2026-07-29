16 students receive the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship

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Muhammad Ibrahim (left), who will study history at Nanyang Technological University, and Liew Zhi Yong, who will study psychology at National University of Singapore, are among the recipients of the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship.

SINGAPORE – When Liew Zhi Yong’s father died of cancer in May, the 21-year-old became “the man of the house”, having to deal with bills and take on part-time work.

As an only child, he worked part-time to supplement his 41-year-old mother’s income as a preschool cleaner in Yishun.

That same month, he took on a job at the warehouse of mother and baby care brand Pureen. But he will stop work before his psychology course at the National University of Singapore begins in August.

Much to his relief, his fees will be covered by the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship.

Liew is one of 16 students who received the scholarship at the SPH Media Auditorium on July 29. They were selected from a pool of 100 applicants.

“One word I used to describe myself in the scholarship interview was stubborn,” Liew said. “You have to be stubborn in the good things that you believe in, be open to try out new things and...to feedback and criticism. ”

“If you are not persistent enough to get to where you (want to be), then you’re gonna miss out on a lot of things,” he added .

Recipients have their tuition fees fully covered and receive $3,000 in allowance per year. They may also take up internship opportunities at SPH Media if they are keen.

Aspiring to be a clinical psychologist, Liew hopes to apply for a concurrent degree programme that will allow him to attain a masters degree in five years, instead of the usual seven. This will cost around another $60,000.

Another awardee this year is Muhammad Ibrahim, a 22-year-old who will study history at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

He lives in a two-room rental flat in Lavender with his mother, who migrated from the Philippines in 2000, and his 20-year-old brother. In 2017, his parents divorced, making it difficult to use his Singaporean father’s Central Provision Fund for his tertiary education.

While studying community development at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Ibrahim did about eight part-time stints including jobs in event management and a cafe. He recalled working extra hours at a Cotton On outlet in Somerset 313 for several nights, and attending class with red eyes the next day.

His family background has sparked a deep interest in social work.

“ Growing up with a low socioeconomic status, I wanted to help people the way I have been helped,” he said.

With this conviction, Ibrahim signed up for Horizons @ Jalan Besar in June, a subsidised overseas service-learning programme organised by the GRC . He repaired facilities at a primary school in Vietnam.

“I may have started out with fewer opportunities, but there are people who are living with harder circumstances , ” he said.

Funded by SPH Foundation, the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship provides financial aid to exemplary undergraduates from modest family backgrounds. Since its inception in 2006, the bond-free annual award has supported more than 200 people.

Previously, scholarship eligibility was capped at a monthly household income of $5,000 . This year, a per capita monthly income limit of $1,250 was introduced to better support students in greater financial need.

Applicants must have a stellar academic record and plan to pursue either language, linguistics or humanities degree courses at local universities.

The scholarship was in honour of the late Lim Kim San, a former Cabinet minister and former chairman of the Singapore Press Holdings from 1988 to 2002.

It aims to continue Lim’s legacy of fostering education and leadership among young people. To reflect his belief in contributing back to society, scholarship holders are encouraged to engage in community service.

Recipients of the Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship with director of the SPH Foundation, Patrick Daniel (front row, centre), at the 2026 awards ceremony. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Patrick Daniel, chair of the scholarship selection committee and board director of SPH Foundation, reflected on the process of choosing the recipients.

“Every applicant brought with them an inspiring story, unique aspirations and a genuine desire to achieve their potential and contribute to society,” he said.

“More remarkably, they have remained optimistic about the future and are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others. These qualities are far more important than grades alone.”

Describing the scholarship as a validation of his efforts, Ibrahim said: “It makes me very excited about what the future holds for me.”

He will be moving into Tamarind hall at NTU.

“Living in a hall will give me that feeling of normalcy, and having to live on my own makes me quite excited.”